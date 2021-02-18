The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees will vote to approve a resolution to move the university’s athletics programs to the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) at its February meeting via Zoom on Friday.
UCA, a member of the Southland Conference since 2006, will move to the ASUN after multiple schools chose to leave the Southland in the past year. The Board of Trustees vote is merely a formality that will confirm the switch and change board policy and language.
The board will also consider a rate hike on students’ room and board for the 2021-22 school year. The rate hike, if approved, would raise rates by more than $350.
In other business, the board will discuss a resolution to remove the Criminal Justice Institute Higher Education Partnership Program from UCA’s course catalog. The program has had no students in the past 10 years and is part of a larger set of resolutions on the board agenda tomorrow to remove unnecessary courses, majors and minors and add new programs to fill the new spaces.
The UCA Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Friday over Zoom. For a link to the board meeting’s agenda, visit www.uca.edu.
