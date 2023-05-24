The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees will consider a proposal to increase the school’s undergraduate and graduate mandatory tuition and fees rate by nearly 3.5 percent at Thursday’s meeting, agenda documents UCA provided to the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday read.
If trustees approve the proposal, the current fees, set at $9,778 for a full year for undergraduate students and $9,146 for graduates, would increase to $10,118 for undergraduates and $9,464 for graduates.
Additionally, UCA’s online program cost would increase by $10 per credit hour for undergraduates and $11 for graduates. The new credit hour cost for undergraduates would be set at $295, while graduate students would pay $336. UCA’s Study Abroad Program would also see increases – $269 per credit hour for undergraduates and $310 per credit hour for graduates.
In total, the increases will bring more than $2.5 million in additional revenue to UCA’s Educational and General (E&G) Fund and more than $240,000 to UCA Athletics, meeting documents read. The additional E&G revenue will go towards bond obligations, while the athletics revenue will pay for personnel expenses for new NCAA guidelines.
Trustees will also consider a proposal to approve the university’s 2023-2024 operating budget. With a total of $194.6 million in the proposed budget, UCA will have a modest increase for the 2023-2024 fiscal year of over 1.8 percent.
Former board chair Terry Fiddler will receive a Resolution of Appreciation at Thursday’s meeting. Fiddler, who served as chair in 2022, still remains on the board as his term doesn’t expire until 2026. During his year as chair, Fiddler presided over the board during the period UCA constructed the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts, began the renovations of McAlister and Burdick Halls and noted its highest Graduate School enrollment ever, among other achievements.
Additional actions on tap for trustees to consider on Thursday include:
A request to approve 63 provisional positions made possible through temporary or unanticipated funding through grants and other fund sources.
A proposal to approve the 2023-2024 Faculty Handbook.
A proposal to approve the 2026-2027 Academic Calendar.
The additions of a new undergraduate certificate, an online degree completion program and two new major concentrations.
The reconfiguration of departments to form the School of Language and Literature.
A proposal to change the name of the Political Science Department to the department of Government, Public Service and International Studies.
Thursday’s meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the Board of Trustees Conference Room. The Audit and Finance Committee will meet one hour before the full board meeting at 9 a.m. in Wingo Hall, room 210. All board meetings are open to the public. A link to view the meeting virtually is available on UCA’s website.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
