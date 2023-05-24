The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees will consider a proposal to increase the school’s undergraduate and graduate mandatory tuition and fees rate by nearly 3.5 percent at Thursday’s meeting, agenda documents UCA provided to the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday read.

If trustees approve the proposal, the current fees, set at $9,778 for a full year for undergraduate students and $9,146 for graduates, would increase to $10,118 for undergraduates and $9,464 for graduates.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.