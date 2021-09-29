The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is set to host its fourth annual Amigo Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Student Center Courtyard in celebration of Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month.
The event, which is free and open to the public, is put on through UCA’s Office of Diversity and Community and is the largest program the office hosts through the Latinx/Hispanic Outreach Initiative.
"Amigo Fest gives UCA and local communities an opportunity to learn about the many cultures in the Latino/a/x community,” Maria Negrete Padron, associate director of the Office of Diversity and Community, said. “Our Latino/a/x students look forward to Amigo Fest as they are able to share a little bit of their culture with their peers.”
The event will include a live performance from Mariachi Viva Jalisco as well as from folkloric and salsa dancers. Soap bubble artist Big Poppa Bubble, who creates bubble wands, huge soap bubbles and foam parties, will also be on hand.
There will also be plenty of activities for kids such as a station to create their own stuffed animals, journals, stress stars, canvas paintings and other craft items.
Food will also be available for the event with many Latino options such as Mexican tacos and Salvadorian pupusas. Food vendors like Las Delicias will also be in attendance and other snacks and drinks will be available as well.
In the event of rain or bad weather, Amigo Fest will be moved to Old Main.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.