The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will host its ninth annual Day of Giving on March 9, a news release provided by the university to the Log Cabin Democrat read.

Day of Giving is a 24-hour fundraising drive allowing alumni, parents, faculty, staff, students, friends and family to make a gift of any amount to support the campus. Donors may give online through a link available on UCA’s website.

