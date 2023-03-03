The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will host its ninth annual Day of Giving on March 9, a news release provided by the university to the Log Cabin Democrat read.
Day of Giving is a 24-hour fundraising drive allowing alumni, parents, faculty, staff, students, friends and family to make a gift of any amount to support the campus. Donors may give online through a link available on UCA’s website.
Students and others on campus may contribute to Day of Giving outside the Ronnie Williams Student Center with representatives from the UCA Student Government Association. Free hotdogs and hamburgers will be provided to the first 250 students, faculty and staff from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is sponsored by Centennial Bank and the Association of Future Alumni.
The Day of Giving totals will be announced during a celebration at 1 p.m. on March 10 at Buffalo Alumni Hall.
Per the news release, since its inception in 2015, the annual drive has raised more than $3.9 million.
