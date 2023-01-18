University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Norbert O. Schedler Honors College Dean Patricia Smith has been recognized as a 2022 fellow for the National Collegiate Honors Council (NCHC), the university announced in a news release on Tuesday. She was formally recognized during the NCHC awards ceremony on Nov. 5 in Dallas.

To be considered for the Fellows distinction, NCHC requires nominations to be submitted by three NCHC professional, student or institutional members, only one of whom may be from the same institution as the candidate.

