UCA Dean receives $50,000 grant from National Science Foundation

Darshon Reed, the associate dean for UCA's College of Health and Behavioral Sciences, will use the $50,000 grant to develop a data science workshop and increase diversity in the field. 

University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Associate Dean of the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences Darshon Reed has received nearly $50,000 in grant funding from the National Science Foundation, UCA announced in a press release last week.

The grant, provided by the foundation’s Improving Undergraduate STEM Education initiative, will give Reed the funding she needs to develop a data science workshop for undergraduate students at the Southwestern Psychological Association (SWPA) annual meeting and provide scholarships for 25 students from underrepresented backgrounds to attend SWPA conferences.

