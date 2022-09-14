UCA Dean receives $50,000 grant from National Science Foundation

University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Associate Dean of the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences Darshon Reed has received nearly $50,000 in grant funding from the National Science Foundation, UCA announced in a press release last week.
The grant, provided by the foundation’s Improving Undergraduate STEM Education initiative, will give Reed the funding she needs to develop a data science workshop for undergraduate students at the Southwestern Psychological Association (SWPA) annual meeting and provide scholarships for 25 students from underrepresented backgrounds to attend SWPA conferences.
Per the press release, Reed, who has served on SWPA’s Executive Council for nearly 10 years and also works as an associate professor in UCA’s Department of Psychology and Counseling, will design a workshop to build students’ understanding of data science and encourage them to use it as a tool in research.
“This workshop will allow our students to see psychology is bigger than counseling and therapy,” Reed said, per the press release. “We have so many different parts of psychology that can utilize data science, but right now I don’t think our students are getting as much training in that area.”
The grant’s other purpose to initiate more diversity in the SWPA is part of Reed’s larger interest to increase diversity in the field of psychology as a whole.
“I’m very interested in diversity, equity, inclusion and belongingness,” Reed said. “And the field of psychology needs to have a better representation of society.”
Reed applied for the grant after discussions with a colleague who served as a director for the National Science Foundation. The workshop she’s creating falls right in line with SWPA President Tom Faulkenberry’s conference theme.
“His conference theme is focused around psychology by the numbers, so this data science workshop falls right into place,” Reed said.
After the workshop runs, Reed plans to put the findings from its assessments into a workbook and curriculum guide for broad use by other regional psychological associations across the country.
“We understand there may be some psychology programs that don’t have data science as part of their curriculum due to capacity or limited resources,” Reed said. “This workshop can help meet that need.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
