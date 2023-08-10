Over 180 community leaders from the Mid-South participated in the 37th annual Community Development Institute (CDI) at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) last week.
The five-day training session, held July 31 through Aug. 4, concluded with a special graduation and awards ceremony, a news release issued by CDI on Thursday read.
Grants and Programs Manager at MEMS Kelly Hunt Lyon received the Bill Miller Award as recognition for her leadership and support of CDI. The Bill Miller Community Development Award recognizes an individual who has had a significant, positive impact on CDI.
Lyon is a former director of the UCA Center for Community and Economic Development and the CDI. During her tenure at UCA, she secured $120,000 in grant funding to support CDI and grew the program significantly.
“The program is successful today, in part, because of her efforts,” the news release read.
Main Street Arkansas was honored with the Friend of the Community Development Institute Award, offered each year to an individual or organization that demonstrates strong support for community development and CDI. Main Street Arkansas works to strengthen and preserve historic downtowns and Main Street districts across the state. Main Street Arkansas has been a long-standing partner and supporter of CDI.
“Both Kelly and Main Street Arkansas have had an immensely positive impact on our work at the Community Development Institute, from both a personal and organizational perspective,” CDI Director Shelby Fiegel said, per the news release. “Kelly built a foundation for success during her time at UCA that snowballed this year into one of the largest contingents of community leaders we have ever hosted at CDI. Main Street Arkansas has served as a long-standing partner of CDI and our team at UCA. We are thankful to have a strong connection to Kelly and Main Street Arkansas.”
The CDI 2023 graduating class chose Mayor Tomeka Butler of the city of Eudora as the Ernest Whitelaw Award recipient. The Ernest Whitelaw Award recognizes an individual for exemplifying a dedication to professional community development practice, among other traits.
Michael Rosenburg of Western Arkansas Planning and Development District was chosen by his cohort as the Year Two Champion. Two Year One Class Champions were chosen by their peers. The champions included Philip Powell of Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation and Alaina Ramsey Bradshaw of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development.
Forty-two leaders from across Arkansas, Alabama, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri and Louisiana graduated from CDI.
In addition to the graduation and awards ceremony, the week’s activities featured Joyvin Benton as the CDI 2023 keynote speaker. Participants also participated in several simulations, case studies and leadership development activities.
A group of CDI graduates called the CDI Advanced Year also worked directly with the City of Murfreesboro to assist the community in their future community and economic development efforts.
