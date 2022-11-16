UCA earns grant from NAMI Arkansas

UCA employees Taine Duncan (left), Arnie Story (third from left) and Mollie Mae Heneger (right) accept a $5,000 grant from NAMI Arkansas. Also pictured second from left is NAMI Arkansas executive director Buster Lackey.

 Submitted photo

The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) has received a $5,000 grant from the Arkansas chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to help develop the UCA Lavender Library.

The new library will be a hub of learning and connection for UCA’s LGBTQ+ community. It will also serve as a community resource that will empower the UCA and local communities to explore LGBTQ+ topics in a dedicated and affirming space.

