The U.S. Department of Education has awarded the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) a $2.2 million grant to help address the shortage of mental health professionals in K-12 schools, the university announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration grant funding will be used to train students in the school psychology graduate program in the UCA College of Health and Behavioral Sciences. The purpose of the grant is to expand the pipeline of high-quality, trained mental health providers in Arkansas schools.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.