The University of Central Arkansas has been earned the 2022-2023 Military Friendly School designation.
More than 1,800 universities participated in a proprietary survey using both public and data sources, and UCA was one of 665 to earn the special award.
“There is no greater responsibility in our work than to ensure that UCA students are welcomed and supported in their collegiate journey,” Kevin Thomas, associate vice president for Enrollment Management at UCA, said. “With our military and military-connected students, we recognize the opportunity to ease the transition to UCA while also enhancing a prosperous collegiate experience. Recognition from Military Friendly signifies the outstanding work and efforts being provided to UCA military and military-connected students.”
Final ratings for the designation are determined based on combining the university’s survey scores with the assessment of UCA’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence and loan default rates for all student veterans.
“Truly this is a campus effort that includes key coordination, support and care from our Veterans Resource Center, Financial Aid, Academic Advising, Student Accounts, Institutional Research and the campus Veterans Committee,” Thomas said.
The 2022-2023 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May and October editions of G.I. Jobs magazine.
“Our desire has always been and will continue to be gaining and maintaining a deep-rooted and widespread military-friendly culture on this campus,” Greg Pelts, director of the UCA Veterans Resource Center, said. “Achieving the official status as a Military Friendly School is a significant achievement.”
