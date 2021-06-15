Jeremy Horpedahl, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) College of Business, has been recognized for his work to provide accurate coronavirus information and dispel misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The award comes from the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, which announced on Sunday its 10 most recent winners across North America.
Horpedahl won the prize for his policy and data analysis on pandemic-related economic topics such as coronavirus precautions, tolls and trends, vaccination development and distribution, unemployment, as well as local, national and worldwide financial impacts.
“Part of what motivated me was simply to understand the pandemic better myself, and I was glad to help others navigate the same questions that I had about the state of the world,” Horpedahl said.
Horpedahl was also a co-recipient of another award from the Mercatus Center for the blog EconomistWritingEveryDay.com, where he is a weekly contributor.
“Dr. Horpedahl’s efforts to communicate complex topics in a more approachable way has helped inform and educate others about economic policy. This is important work during an already confusing and stressful time, and we are proud of his effort and impact,” Michael Hargis, UCA College of Business dean, said.
Almost daily, Horpedahl continues to release his analysis through local and national newspaper articles, podcasts, panel discussions, online blogs, and social media posts.
George Mason University’s Mercatus Center launched the awards initiative through its Emergent Ventures program in March 2020 for entrepreneurs and innovators who work to improve society in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Awards from the program range between $50,000 to $100,000.
Horpedahl is an associate professor of economics at the UCA College of Business and a scholar with the Arkansas Center for Research in Economics. He received his Ph.D. in Economics from George Mason University in 2009, concentrating on public choice, public finance and economic history. His research, policy briefs, and op-eds have been widely published in regional and national publications.
For more information about Horpedahl’s work and the UCA College of Business, visit www.uca.edu/business.
