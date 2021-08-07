The family of Tom J. Smith has established a memorial scholarship in his honor at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), his alma mater, to support students pursuing undergraduate degrees in the College of Business. The inaugural award will be given to support a student for the fall 2021 semester.
Tom J. Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from UCA in 1971 through hard work and diligence, working multiple jobs to fund his education, and was the first in his family to earn a college degree. Higher education made a significant difference in his life, opening doors to many opportunities and eventually propelling him to the position of Administrator of Accounting for the State of Arkansas through the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).
“From his roots to his career, he achieved a fulfilling life and would be delighted to extend what he learned to help others advance,” said his wife Donna on behalf of the Smith family. “We feel that establishing a perpetual scholarship at UCA is a fitting memorial, continuing the legacy of our husband and father, who always extended a helping hand and enriched the lives of others.”
To be awarded the Tom J. Smith Memorial Scholarship, applicants must be Arkansas residents who are attending college full time in pursuit of an undergraduate degree in the UCA College of Business. Applicants must demonstrate financial need and maintain a 2.75 grade point average or higher.
Smith had strong ties to Van Buren county, where he was laid to rest near his family farm. He also had strong ties to UCA’s Accounting program, which started his career. Although all applicants who meet the primary requirements will be considered, first preference will be given to applicants who are Van Buren county residents, and second preference will be given to those who are pursuing a degree in accounting.
Smith’s family established the memorial scholarship in July 2021 to grant continuous opportunities for students like him. Others are also welcome to contribute to his memorial through gifts to the Tom J. Smith Memorial Scholarship Endowed Fund at the University of Central Arkansas Foundation.
For more information about the Tom J. Smith Memorial Scholarship, visit uca.edu/go/tomsmithscholarshipdonate.
