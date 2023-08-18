The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) exceeded its fundraising goals for a sixth consecutive year during fiscal year 2023, a news release issued by the university on Thursday read.
During fiscal year 2023, UCA raised over $20 million and grew its endowment at the UCA Foundation to over $52 million.
“UCA has always had a strong base of support from our alumni, friends, students, faculty, staff and community, and we are thankful for the continued commitment to the campus,” university President Houston Davis said, per the news release. “Even as we have navigated through a global pandemic and a changing economy, our donors have recognized the work that we are doing to change students’ lives, and they want to be a part of that success.”
Of over 6,800 total donors during fiscal year 2023, more than 1,200 were new. University faculty and staff also stepped up to contribute, donating about $700,000 to UCA over the year.
UCA’s March 9 Day of Giving raised the university some $1.3 million from 2,000 donors in 32 states and 80 countries, the news release read. The $1.3 million total is a record for the 24-hour fundraising drive that allows alumni, parents, faculty, staff, students, friends and family to make a gift of any amount to support the campus.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, prior to March 9, Day of Giving events had raised nearly $4 million since 2015.
Planned gifts from estates also played a key role in UCA’s fundraising totals during fiscal year 2023. Almost $4 million of the total came from estates.
“Legacy planning is an important tool for helping alumni and friends achieve their dreams of supporting the university,” Vice President for University Advancement Mary Lackie Bane said. “Donors can leave their legacy at UCA through different kinds of estate gifts or life insurance policies that are larger and more impactful than they ever thought possible.”
UCA outpacing its fundraising goals for a sixth straight year comes at a time of challenge for colleges and universities across the state. College participation rates by Arkansas high school graduates has continued a “decade-long” decline this year, Davis said at the university’s trustees meeting last week.
Despite the challenges, Davis told the board last week that UCA will likely retain its position as having the second largest freshman class in the state this year. He also described the number of transfer and readmitted students as “relatively” and “historically” strong.
