The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) exceeded its fundraising goals for a sixth consecutive year during fiscal year 2023, a news release issued by the university on Thursday read.

During fiscal year 2023, UCA raised over $20 million and grew its endowment at the UCA Foundation to over $52 million.

