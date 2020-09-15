The University of Central Arkansas honored several faculty members with Faculty Excellence Awards on Aug. 19 at the 2020 Faculty Convocation. Due to COVID-19, the event took place via Zoom.
The university announced the following faculty award recipients and finalists:
Mary Ruth Marotte, Department of English, received the Public Service Award
Finalists: Cindy Lea, Schedler Honors College; Twala Maresh, Department of Physical Therapy
Arijit Mukherjee, Department of Biology, received the Research, Scholarship, and Creative Activity Award
Finalists: Matthew Gifford, Department of Biology; Femina Varghese, Department of Psychology and Counseling
Donna Bowman, Schedler Honors College, received the Teaching Excellence Award
Finalists: Brent Gregg, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders; Benjamin Rider, Department of Philosophy and Religion
Amy Hawkins, director of the Center for Teaching Excellence, received the Diversity and Inclusive Excellence Award
Tansel Halic, Department of Computer Science, received the External Funding Impact Award
In addition, the university recognized UCA Employee of the Year recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. In the classified employee category, Nancy Bond was named Employee of the Year; Paula Myers was named a finalist. In the non-classified category, Billie Hill was named Employee of the Year; Garth Clayborn was named a finalist.
The Public Service Award recognizes individuals whose service contributions to the UCA community, professional community and other communities outside the university have been outstanding. It is expected that individuals will have contributed both within and outside the university. Through service work such as volunteering for charitable organizations, serving on advisory boards, donating professional expertise, serving on committees and conducting outreach programs, these individuals have improved conditions within the community and enhanced the quality of life for all citizens.
The Research, Scholarship, and Creative Activity Award recognizes individuals whose contributions to their disciplines have been exemplary. Through original work in research, scholarship or creative activities (such as performances and artistic productions), they have expanded human knowledge, interpreted the human experience or enhanced the quality of our lives.
Faculty who have consistently demonstrated exceptional performance in teaching are eligible for the Teaching Excellence Award. Recipients of this award strive to enhance student learning as they continually seek ways to improve their teaching.
“I feel that this award is really the highest recognition the university gives,” said Teaching Excellence Award recipient Donna Bowman. “Teaching is our primary mission as an institution. UCA recognizes that by enhancing this award even among the elite recognitions for faculty involved in service and research. I feel confident relating to students because my fellow teachers have affirmed that what I’m doing is valid and effective. This is without a doubt the peak of my career.”
The Diversity and Inclusive Excellence Award recognizes individuals whose commitment to diversity and inclusive excellence on and/or off campus has made a significant impact on various ethnic groups and diverse populations in a positive way. These individuals have improved conditions at UCA and within the community that have enhanced society.
Established in November 2018, the External Funding Impact Award recognizes a faculty or staff member for excellence in obtaining external funding. The award promotes a culture of grant writing among faculty and staff and encourages grant recipients to track the impact of their grant work on individuals, the university, the community and their disciplines or fields of study.
