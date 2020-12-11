The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will hold fall commencement ceremonies this weekend, hosting five different commencements at the university’s Farris Center over Friday and Saturday.
Per a university press release, graduate student ceremonies will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. Undergraduate ceremonies will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
UCA’s fall commencement ceremonies are not open to the general public and require a ticket to attend. Graduates will be given tickets that they can share with friends and family. There will be no seat assignments for those attending the ceremony.
To combat the spread of COVID-19, social distancing and face covering policies will be strictly enforced. The ceremony will also be live-streamed online.
UCA President Houston Davis will address the university’s 554 undergraduates and 240 graduates who will be receiving degrees, while others will deliver pre-recorded speeches, including executive vice president of the school’s Student Government Association Jamaal Lockings, Faculty Senate President Jen Talbot and Staff Senate President Steven Shook.
UCA is the only Conway college hosting a fall commencement. Hendrix and Central Baptist College do not hold fall commencement ceremonies.
