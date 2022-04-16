Noah Arthur Woods, a film student at the University of Central Arkansas, will have their first feature film showcased at the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS)’s Filmland: Arkansas Showcase on April 20 at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock.
Woods’ film, “The Lights Are Close and My Eyes Are Dark,” follows a lonely man named Henry who sells LSD to a friend of his, who then gives it to another friend, and chaos ensues from these actions.
The film won the Audience Award for Favorite Feature at the Filmland: Arkansas film festival in October and now will be screened once again on Wednesday.
“Each yeah Filmland: Arkansas gives us the opportunity to screen some new works by some of the state’s best filmmakers,” Kathryn Tucker, the executive director at ACS, said. “ACS is very excited to screen Noah’s film. It was recognized by our audience as their favorite feature so we look forward to bringing it to the big screen at Ron Robinson Theater.”
Woods started production on their film in the fall of 2019 and initially intended for it to be a short film.
“It was very strange, truly,” Woods said. “A couple months went by and I just felt incomplete, both in life and with the story. so I started writing more. We ended up shooting the entire film like five separate short films, that’s why when you see the credits. it’s a little crazy.”
Extending the initial short film into feature length meant that Woods and their production team had to film a lot of it during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a delicate beast to dance with,” Woods said. “My team and I had to adapt to keep each other safe by doing the things you wouldn’t expect. I remember one sequence of filming, there were only two actors and two crew members, myself directing, slating and running sound while David Cruz, my director of photography, was setting up lights and running the camera. It was electrifying.”
Woods says they were inspired by filmmakers like John Cassavetes (director of “A Woman Under the Influence”), The Safdie Brothers (directors of “Uncut Gems”), Gaspar Noe (director of “Climax” and “Enter the Void”), Italian filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini as well as their old film professor Mark Thiedeman. Woods also took a lot of inspiration from music when making this film including listing to film scores and albums such as HELLBOY, Interstellar Space, On Patrol and Radiohead.
“The film is trying to be a lot of things, but at the end of the day I made it as an apology to those people who think that I have forgotten about them and for an explanation to those who may be worried about me,” Woods said. “And for therapy. I just had to write to survive, I think I might’ve gone crazy if I didn’t have this project to keep me busy.”
Woods says that watching the 1981 Indiana Jones film “Raiders of the Lost Ark” was a major turning point in making them want to become a filmmaker.
“I was little and it flipped a switch for me,” Woods said. “Other than that experience, I’d say independent voices trying to be seen. It is quite strange, I think my philosophy is very anti-Hollywood and yet Spielberg is what got me into film. Film is a language to me, it ebbs and flows.”
Growing up homeschooled in a small farming town of just 700 people in Northeastern Arkansas, Woods spent a lot of their time hanging out with their family and the people who their family hung out with, as well as watching a lot of movies.
“I think I matured quite fast,” Woods said. “I was always wanting to show people films or stories that I would make. I think it is obvious if you watch The Lights are Closed... what kind of stories I like to male. I hope to make very raw and uncomfortable stories showcasing both internal and external conflict. Mainly that of a southern viewpoint.”
Woods say that their parents and friends have been very supportive of their film since it premiered at Filmland back in October.
“I remember letting my parents watch it and getting a call afterwards,” Woods said. “We had a good talk. On the friend’s side, it is very exciting, since I’ve been working on this film since, geez, 2019 at this point. I think most people are intrigued to see if it was worth it. And honestly, to hear the music in the film in a theater will probably make me cry.”
Admission to the screening of Woods’ feature “The Lights are Closed and My Eyes are Dark” is $10 and will be followed by a Q&A with Woods themself.
Woods’ next feature film will begin principal photography in May.
“It’s a personal story,” Woods said. “I have cast myself and my parents as the leads, and we are playing ourselves. in a way. It’s going to be a strange but beautiful little film.”
To fund, support or just keep up to date with Woods’ next feature, visit www.idothisforaliving.com and follow the Instagram @idothisforaliving.mov.
