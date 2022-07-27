Jordan Mears, a film graduate from the University of Central Arkansas, will have his new film that he directed titled “New West” screened at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock on Aug. 25, hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS).
Mears, a native of Russellville, describes his film as an “irreverent comedy” with surprises and, ultimately, a story of friendship and forgiveness. It follows two former best friends Trigger and Gene who, years after having a falling out, must team up once again to fight a villain from their past.
“As someone who has loved movies since childhood and studied filmmaking in college, I am excited to see this project screened amid friends, family and other film buffs,” Mears said. “It has been a labor of love, coming together during weeknights, weekends and time off from the cast and crew’s day jobs, and we had a lot of fun in the process.”
Mears has worked in the film industry for 13 years and was also a member of the lighting and stage crew at Reynolds Performance Hall. He has won multiple Best Editing and Best Directing awards for his work on short films.
Mears shot, directed and edited “New West” as well as wrote it alongside fellow UCA film graduate, Coty Greenwood, who also did the score for it. Greenwood also stars in the film with other UCA graduates such as Daniel Lee Harris and Zach Keast. The film was shot in Little Rock in 2019.
The 45-minute feature film is being screened as part of the ACS’s “Filmmaker Spotlight” series, which showcases Arkansas-made films.
“Arkansas Cinema Society loves to showcase up-and-coming and established filmmakers across the state,” ACS Executive Director Kathryn Tucker, said. “We are very excited to premiere ‘New West’ as part of our Arkansas Filmmaker Spotlight. We look forward to following Jordan and Coty’s careers.”
“New West” has earned multiple nominations at film festivals across the country including for Best Comedy and Best Western at the 2022 IndieX Film Fest in Los Angeles and has been accepted into the 2022 Austin Action Fest & Market.
The screening in Little Rock will begin at 7:30 p.m. and a Q&A session with he filmmakers will follow.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
