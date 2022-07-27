Jordan Mears, a film graduate from the University of Central Arkansas, will have his new film that he directed titled “New West” screened at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock on Aug. 25, hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS).

Mears, a native of Russellville, describes his film as an “irreverent comedy” with surprises and, ultimately, a story of friendship and forgiveness. It follows two former best friends Trigger and Gene who, years after having a falling out, must team up once again to fight a villain from their past.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

