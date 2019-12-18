Final recommendations have been made by University of Central Arkansas officials after receiving reports of hazing by members of Sigma Phi Epsilon on Sept. 26.
The university prohibits hazing or “the purpose of intimidating,” a student by threatening them with “social or other ostracism,” or submitting them to shame or disgrace among fellow students including the “playing of abusive or truculent tricks,” the student handbook states.
The fraternity originally went before the Greek Judicial Board where it was charged and found responsible with violating the hazing policy and the following sanctions were imposed:
• Social suspension until May 2020, no hosting of social events designed to meet the social needs of the fraternity and its guests such as parties, intramurals, tailgates and formals.
• Probation during the fall 2020 semester.
• Not permitted to select or initiate a new member class during the spring 2020 semester.
• Must submit to the dean of students an outline of new member process by March 15, 2020.
• Must submit proof that organization has completed the hazing prevention model mandated by national organization submitted to dean by March 15 2020.
Despite taking responsibility for the violation, SigEp did decide to appeal the decision, which was submitted to vice president for student services, Ronnie Williams.
The university discipline committee met Nov. 20 to consider the appeal, but voted unanimously to uphold the original decision and sanctions with one exception: the fraternity will be permitted to select or initiate a new member class during the spring 2020 semester, new member process outline to be submitted to the dean of students by Jan. 24, 2020.
It all stems back to the September reports from the UCA Police Department. Officers responded to multiple early morning hang-up calls at the Sig SigEp House on Sept. 26. The caller stated that they needed police at the residence immediately, calling back repeatedly.
Officers had difficulty narrowing the location – they searched the parking lot east of the house – of the caller down and worked with dispatch to find the phone number to match with student files. While doing so, reporting officers observed a black male in the kitchen but he ignored them and walked away, prompting them to knock. After the door opened, two females walked out and they were met by a while male, who refused the officers consent to come in.
“(He) told me that everyone was fine,” the report states. “I asked him if he knew every single person in the house and he stated that he did. I told him to get every single person so that we could ensure the safety and attempt to locate the caller who was, obviously, in distress.”
All of this happening while calls were still coming in.
In addition, officers reported the smell of marijuana from inside the house as “evident and overwhelming.” After being approached by another white male, officers told him why they were there and the male said he knew who they were talking about and led the way to the caller, who turned out to be 19-year-old student, Scott Fields, a SigEp pledge at the time of the incident.
“Fields was in a stupor and tried to push through (the officers),” the report states. “We attempted to calm him and kept saying that he needed an ambulance.”
Officers said he was in a “delirious state.”
“He, despite me being right in front of him and talking to him, kept calling Conway Dispatch and asking for help and an ambulance,” officers reported. “We told him several times that an ambulance was already on the way. He was able to give me his name.”
In addition, Fields kept saying “they laced it,” and “they laced me.” Officers asked him if he was referring to something in the weed that he smoked. He replied yes but would not admit who he was smoking it with but did say it was already rolled when it was given to him.
MEMS transported Fields to Conway Regional Medical Center for Treatment, a total of $900 in charges.
An additional report was filed by officer Zachary Sanders on Oct. 9 regarding the previous incident on Sept. 25 and 26, which listed members Matthew Many, Alejandro Perez, Kyle Brantley and Gaige Glover as suspects.
In it, Fields walked Sanders through exactly what happened that night and into the morning. After attending a soccer game with friends, Fields returned to the SigEp house where several went into a resident’s room. Shortly after, Many walked in and asked Fields for his lighter, an object required to be carried – “If a member asks for your lighter and you don’t have it, you have to burn a match. Each pledge has a certain amount of matches (and when) you run out of matches, you get kicked out of the fraternity.”
Around 11:30 p.m., he said he was headed to the library when he received a message asking if he was leaving and that he had “thirty seconds to come back and get his lighter.”
After Fields returned to the resident’s bedroom, he was instructed to go into the bathroom.
“Many, along with students Alex Perez and Gaige Glover were waiting in the bathroom for him,” the report states. “Fields stated that the hot water was running in the shower and Many was holding a lighter in one hand and a ‘joint’ in the others.”
In order to get his lighter back, Fields said he was told to smoke, which he did. After about four hits, he said he began feeling bad and said he felt like he couldn’t breathe. He made it to Brantley’s room and sat down.
“They placed him inside the room and locked the door,” according to Sander’s report. “Fields said that they talked about not letting anyone in the room. Fields stated he was begging to leave and go to the hospital (and) said they did not take him seriously and were laughing, joking, and making fun of him.”
They allegedly went to the bathroom to give him a window of time to call the police, but once the group found out he had called, discussed taking him to the front yard.”
Blood work was completed at the hospital, which revealed that the marijuana joint he smoked was laced with methamphetamine.
Despite Fields’s account of the matter, others have said the allegations aren’t true, including Perez who said the pledge voluntarily participated in the smoking incident, was provided with a cold rag and water to drink when he started feeling bad and was never confined to a room and not allowed to leave; Many’s and Brantley’s statements are similar.
Further reports revealed that Fields, who is no longer a student at the university, did not want to press charges against the members who hazed him but said, in his opinion, the university’s actions in the matter would be sufficient enough.
“Mr. Fields stated that the individuals who made him smoke the marijuana, ‘ruined Greek Life,’ for him and he did not want them ruining the experience for others in the future,” a report reads.
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
