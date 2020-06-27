The University of Central Arkansas released updates to its plan for the fall semester and summer commencement on Friday.
“As we turn the corner from June to July, our plans for the fall 2020 semester continue to evolve to meet the needs of our students and ensure the health and safety of our campus community,” UCA President Houston Davis said in an update to students, faculty and staff.
UCA removed fall break from the academic calendar and will instead add those days to the Thanksgiving break in an effort “to help maximize instructional time in advance of the onset of flu season,” he said. The final day of on-campus instruction will be Nov. 20. Students will have the next full week off and the remaining four instruction days and final exams will be conducted online.
“Student support services, such as housing, dining and the HPER, will continue to be available through exam week in December,” Davis said.
He said the university is finalizing plans for its summer commencement ceremonies on Aug. 7-8 on The Stripes at Estes Stadium.
“We are taking care to ensure that the ticketed ceremonies follow physical distancing and face covering protocols, while minimizing time in the summer heat,” he said.
The university plans to announce a community health partnership for COVID-19 testing and tracing on campus in the next couple of weeks.
University officials continue to update its website with the most current COVID-19 information.
“Some important additions to the student site this week include new information about face coverings, campus housing, and dining,” Davis said. “We have also updated guidelines for social distancing in buildings on campus.” Those updates are available at https://uca.edu/coronavirus/resources.
To view the statement in full, visit uca.edu.
