Kristopher Pistole, who recently completed his master’s degree in digital filmmaking at the University of Central Arkansas, has a new short film that has been entered into the fifth annual Filmland: Arkansas film festival put on by the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS).

Pistole’s film, “Mae,” follows a troubled young musician named Mae who returns to her hometown and reflects on where she’s come from and ultimately must decide where she will go next.

