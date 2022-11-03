Kristopher Pistole, who recently completed his master’s degree in digital filmmaking at the University of Central Arkansas, has a new short film that has been entered into the fifth annual Filmland: Arkansas film festival put on by the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS).
Pistole’s film, “Mae,” follows a troubled young musician named Mae who returns to her hometown and reflects on where she’s come from and ultimately must decide where she will go next.
“I really wanted to make a film about returning to your hometown and specifically what that feels like in a lonely small Arkansas town,” Pistole said. “There was a time when I moved back to Arkansas in my late 20s and had this sort of distant but nostalgic feeling about the place. There’s a sort of realization of ‘you can’t really go home again’ that I think Mae realizes when she comes back.”
“Mae” takes inspiration from slow-paced filmmakers like Kelly Reichardt, director of “First Cow,” and South Korean filmmaker Kogonada, director ‘Columbus” and “After Yang.”
“Both of those filmmakers have slow paces that feel soulful and almost meditative,” Pistole said. “I was also really inspired by the music of Julien Baker. A lot of her themes made its way into the script, the main character even kind of looks like her.”
Pistole’s film is currently streaming for $15 alongside four other short films for the local Arkansas film festival’s digital experience that can be found on the ACS’s website at arkansas cinemasociety .org/filmland -2022 as part of the Arkansas Digital Student Shorts section. Pistole said he hopes that when people see it that they can empathize with the titular character of Mae.
“I think a lot of people can appreciate that feeling of being lost and finding your voice,” he said. “I also hope they are bowled over by Susan Gordon, who plays Mae, and hire her for their next film.”
Pistole has had a passion for movies his entire life and he credits video stores like Blockbuster for getting him into film.
“I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t watching movies,” he said. “I’m of the video store generation where I would watch VHS tapes in my bedroom and spend every weekend hanging around our town’s two or three video stores. I even started working in one of them by the time I was 16. Me and my friends would make skits with my parents’ video recorder.”
He said that he always thought he would become an actor and didn’t start actually becoming a filmmaker until he started college at UCA.
“I really like bringing people into different types of worlds and stories, and movies are a great way to do that,” he said. “The most amazing thing about movies is how they allow us to see things from completely different perspectives.”
Recently there was a screening of “Mae” held at UCA for Pistole’s friends and family to see it before it streams at Filmland.
“We got a lot of great feedback, some of which I’ll try to think back on whenever I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing, which can happen a lot when you’re a filmmaker,” he said.
Pistole said it means a lot to him as a filmmaker to have his film accepted into this year’s Filmland: Arkansas.
“I was very excited,” he said. “It feels very validating to have a staple of Arkansas film acknowledge your work.”
Pistole has a lot of goals moving forward as a filmmaker. He hopes to screen “Mae” at more film festivals in the future, get involved in film education, start up a film themed coffee shop where filmmaker can screen their movies, and more.
“I’m really just a frustrated cinema history nerd,” he said. “Maybe one day I can get a job with Turner Classic Movies.”
“Mae” will be available to stream on the ACS website until Nov. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.