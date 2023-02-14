Kenley Money has been elected board chair of the National Association of Health Data Organizations (NAHDO) for 2023, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) announced in a news release on Thursday.
Money is the Director of Information Systems Architecture for ACHI and has been an employee there since 2010. A graduate of the University of Central Arkansas in 1982, Money previously served as a board member and board secretary for NAHDO. At ACHI, she leads the data team and oversees administration of the Arkansas All-Payer Claims Database, a repository of health data created as part of the legislatively established Arkansas Healthcare Transparency Initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.