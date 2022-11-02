Tyler Horne, who graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Filmmaking in 2009, has a new short horror film that has been selected as part of Filmland: Arkansas’ Digital Experience Shorts selection from The Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS).

Horne’s film, “Flight,” is a 10-minute short film that follows a boy struggling to come to terms with his parent’s marital problems who must face his worst nightmare and make a choice he never wanted to make. He came up with the idea for the film in the summer of 2020 after a dream he had.

