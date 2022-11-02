Tyler Horne, who graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Filmmaking in 2009, has a new short horror film that has been selected as part of Filmland: Arkansas’ Digital Experience Shorts selection from The Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS).
Horne’s film, “Flight,” is a 10-minute short film that follows a boy struggling to come to terms with his parent’s marital problems who must face his worst nightmare and make a choice he never wanted to make. He came up with the idea for the film in the summer of 2020 after a dream he had.
“I had a dream of a boy at the top of the stairs about to descend into his own personal hell,” Horne said. “I woke up the next day and began writing the script and it just developed into a family drama as much as a horror film. I wanted the trails and the grief of this family to be reflected in the basement where Sam, our protagonist, must face it head on.”
Horne said he’s always wanted to explore the idea of passing down trauma and mental health issues from generation to generation in his films and that’s what this film is about.
“As kids, we look up to our parents so much when we are little and as we get older, we sort of grow into our own but we also take on some of our parents’ problems as well,’ Horne said. “When we get into our teenage years, it’s time to accept those issues or run from them.”
“Flight” is currently streaming for $15 alongside seven other short films for the local Arkansas film festival’s digital experience that can be found on the ACS’s website at www.arkansas cinemasociety.org/film land-2022.
“I hope people get a little creeped out but also look at themselves and understand that you don’t have to run away from your fears or your problems,” Horne said. “That you’re not alone.”
The film was shot over two weekends in 2021 with a crew that consisted of locals that had professionally worked on sets before.
“The production really started once we found our basement,” Horne said. “If we hadn’t found that, I don’t know that this film would’ve been made.”
Horne said he took a lot of inspiration from films like Ingmar Bergman’s “Persona” and Stanely Kubrick’s “The Shining” when making this movie, as well as some John Carpenter films.
“Everyone who worked on this film did it as a favor to me or as a means to exercise their craft,” Horne said. “I couldn’t be more thankful to the crew and everyone who had a hand in making this fever dream a reality.”
Horne grew up in Jessieville, Ark., where he first got into film by creating one with his twin brother, who also stars in “Flight.”
“I don’t exactly know the moment I got into film but as a kid my twin brother and I were always fascinated with stories,” Horne said. “We would ‘make movies’ almost every weekend even though we didn’t have a camera. There would be a story, characters, scenes, takes, the whole thing, just no equipment if that makes sense.”
It wasn’t until Horne got into his teenage years that he started taking his passion for storytelling seriously.
“I wanted to show others the power of story,” Horne said. “It’s also just a magical thing when you put people on the same path with the same goal to collaborate on a movie and it works.”
Now, Horne’s storytelling dream is a reality with his film being accepting into the fifth annual Filmland: Arkansas, which he says is a dream come true.
“It felt amazing,” Horne said. “I’ve been following the ACS and have attended Filmland in the past so this festival was at the top of my wish list. To be accepted was an absolute honor.”
Kody Ford, the director of Outreach and Statewide Programs for ACS, said it’s an honor for himself to be able to screen Horne’s film at the festival.
“We had the opportunity to screen ‘Flight’ in Fayetteville for the Arkansas-made horror and thriller films we screened in October with ‘Nightmare on Block Street’ and Creative Spaces NWA,” Ford said. “Tyler and the team behind ‘Flight’ did a fantastic job with a new spin on a ghost story. We can’t wait to see what they do next.”
Horne is currently “deep” into post-production on his next short horror film called “Where is It?!” Additionally, Horne has just started shooting his third film, “Madness Within.”
“Flight” will be available to stream on the ACS website until Nov. 17.
