Paula Blanco Perez, a graduate film student at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), has a new short film that has recently been entered into the fifth annual Filmland: Arkansas film festival put on by The Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) in Little Rock.

Perez’s new film, “Dandelion,” which she wrote and directed during her first semester of her Masters program at UCA, is an exploration of the effects of Alzheimer’s disease through reflections and loss of the notion of time.

