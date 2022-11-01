Paula Blanco Perez, a graduate film student at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), has a new short film that has recently been entered into the fifth annual Filmland: Arkansas film festival put on by The Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) in Little Rock.
Perez’s new film, “Dandelion,” which she wrote and directed during her first semester of her Masters program at UCA, is an exploration of the effects of Alzheimer’s disease through reflections and loss of the notion of time.
“It was an idea that I had a couple years ago that I have been developing in my brain so I took the first opportunity to make it,” Perez said. “It’s a very special project for me because it’s about Alzheimer’s.”
The 15-minute short film is based on the experiences that Perez’s grandmother – who suffered from the disease – went through.
“I basically grabbed three different concepts and put them together into this abstract idea,” she said. “I noticed my grandmother couldn’t recognize herself in the mirror and she’d talk to the mirror as if it was another person, I noticed that she couldn’t remember any of us, and then I noticed that her brain was jumping through time, sometimes she would think she was a young child and other times she would think she was a mother.”
Perez said that her goal with the film was to show both sides of the story when it comes to Alzheimer’s.
“I wanted to make people connect and understand what the actual person with Alzheimer’s goes through and not only just the family which is what we’re used to,” she said.
Perez was born and raised in Madrid, Spain, and moved to Arkansas when she was 18 to pursue her degree in film at UCA. Her family, who all still live in Spain, have seen the film and have connected to it on a deeper level since Perez’s grandmother passed away only three months after she finished making the project.
“It’s been a very special thing that we all have shared in my family,” she said. “They’ve all been supportive and appreciative of me telling this story and paying attention to the details we’ve all noticed. There may be some things that they may understand that a general audience may not just because in the movie, my characters do the things my grandma did exactly.”
Despite the extremely personal nature of the story, Perez hopes that audiences can relate or find compassion in what the film depicts.
“I just hope everybody thinks about how hard Alzheimer’s is, not only for the family, but also to try to understand what the person with Alzheimer’s is living and going through,” she said. “I want audiences to try to get a general understanding of how to interact and how to support people with Alzheimer’s whose brains are just not cooperating.”
Perez shot this film in one day and in one location in a house in Little Rock with a production team of only 10 to 15 people along with her five actresses in the movie.
“It’s very long shots with no cuts,” she said. “There’s 7 shots in total in the movie, and it’s 15 minutes long. The biggest challenge was doing a continuous shot through mirrors while the camera was moving in a 3D space. We just had to do a lot of takes until we had the perfect one and moved on. It was a very interesting and challenging production.”
While she took inspiration from films like the 2017 “Columbus” for its slow space and the 2018 Best Picture nominee film “Roma” for its long shots that follow characters, Perez mainly tried something new when making her short film.
“The concept of playing with mirrors was, for me, something that was new,” she said. “I was trying to not be inspired by anything but only my own instincts.”
Perez’s film “Dandelion” will play at the Filmland: Arkansas as part of the film festival’s Arkansas Student Shorts selection alongside five other films on Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. Admission is $15.
“It felt amazing when I found out I got accepted into Filmland,” she said. “This was one of the festivals I really wanted to get into because I really look up to Filmland. It was an honor and I’m super excited to go there on Sunday and see my film among other amazing films. It makes me feel heard and important here in Arkansas.”
Perez currently has a film in post production that she shot a few weeks ago and another she is in the process of making for her masters thesis about her mother during COVID lockdown that she hopes to shoot in her hometown back in Spain. She hopes to enter both into Filmland in the future.
“I love the Arkansas film community and I feel very heard here,” she said. “I think Arkansas is going up and we’re doing good things here. I’m just excited to keep making films and sharing them with the community and to making all of our voices heard.”
