Alaina Lee, who graduated from Hendrix College in 1997, and Jacob Holland, who graduated from the University of Central Arkansas in 2020, are set to compete in the 2023 National Continental Pageant in Chicago over the Labor Day Weekend.
Lee, whose stage name is Fonda LaFemme, will compete in the Miss Continental portion of the competition, an annual pageant for drag queens that’s been around since 1980, while Holland will compete in the male entertainer-equivalent for the title of Mr. Continental.
Fonda LaFemme and Holland will both be the first official representatives from Arkansas to compete in the pageant after being crowned Miss and Mr. Continental at the beginning of the year at the inaugural Arkansas Continental pageant in Eureka Springs.
“It feels very special,” Lee said. “I’m very honored and feel very proud to be the first Miss Arkansas Continental competing at the national level here in Chicago.”
Lee, a transgender woman who first got into the art of drag when she competed in the Miss Hendrix Pageant in the Spring of 1997, says that the Miss Continental pageant is the most prestigious drag pageant that allows trans women which is a major reason she has returned to doing drag.
“I took a break from doing shows when I transitioned to be female because at the time, you couldn’t do any of these contests,” she said. “I just wanted to focus on living my life as a woman and being Alaina.”
Lee got back into drag last year when she returned for her 20th anniversary of being crowned Miss Gay Arkansas America.
“Everyone kept telling me ‘you need to start competing and performing again,’” Lee said. “So I started back and started doing shows again.”
Lee is now is the hostess, MC and singer showgirl at the The Baton Show Lounge in Chicago and she says that she “absolutely” has what it takes to win Miss Continental this weekend.
“This is a very glamorous, a very classy and a very prestigious competition,” she said. “I’m just very excited to be representing Arkansas.”
The competition will consist of the queens competing in an interview, swimsuit, talent and evening gown categories and then the top finalists of the competition will go on to compete in a question-and-answer category.
Lee says that while a lot of drag queens that compete in the competition do a lip sync as their talent, she will be doing a live performance.
“I’m a live vocalist,” she said. “I’ll be doing a cabaret-style performance with a piano while doing a cabaret-jazz medley.”
Lee will compete in the Miss Continental pageant on Monday at the Riviera Theater in Chicago at 7 p.m. while Holland will compete in the Mr. Continental pageant two days before on Saturday in the Park West Theater also at 7 p.m.
“I am very excited to be a part of this competition and I am so proud of what I will be bringing to the stage,” Holland said. “National pageants are a beast, but I’m excited to show what I’ve got.”
Miss Continental has been won by many popular drag queens including Naysha Lopez and Brooke Lynn Hytes of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
