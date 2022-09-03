Alaina Lee, who graduated from Hendrix College in 1997, and Jacob Holland, who graduated from the University of Central Arkansas in 2020, are set to compete in the 2023 National Continental Pageant in Chicago over the Labor Day Weekend.

Lee, whose stage name is Fonda LaFemme, will compete in the Miss Continental portion of the competition, an annual pageant for drag queens that’s been around since 1980, while Holland will compete in the male entertainer-equivalent for the title of Mr. Continental.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.