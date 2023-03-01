The Hendrix College Office of Engaged Learning and University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Center for Global Learning and Engagement will host “Justice after War Crimes: From Syria to Ukraine,” a talk by Stephen J. Rapp, on Monday, April 3, at 5:30 p.m. in Lecture Hall B of the Mills Center for Social Sciences on the Hendrix campus, a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by UCA read.
Rapp is a Senior Fellow at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Center for Prevention of Genocide, and at Oxford University’s Center for Law, Ethics and Armed Conflict. A former Ambassador for War Crimes under President Obama, he has extensive experience on human rights abuses and investigating them. He recently appeared on National Public Radio to discuss the post-earthquake reality in Syria. He is also affiliated with the Syria Emergency Task Force (SETF), which has roots in central Arkansas and is exploring more robust partnerships with both Hendrix and UCA, the news release read.
