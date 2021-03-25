The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) and Hendrix College are set to host multiple speakers and performers in the month of April, the schools announced.
The UCA Reynolds Performance Hall will begin its April slate of shows with guest speaker Akbar Gbaja-Biamila on April 6 at 7:30 p.m. Gbaja-Biamila, a former professional football player for the Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers and the Miami Dolphins, as well as host of “American Ninja Warrior,” a competition show on NBC, will speak at the performance hall about his book, “Everyone Can Be A Ninja,” and his other endeavors. Tickets for the event are set at $15 for the general public and $5 for children and UCA students.
The performance hall will also host two musical performances in April. On April 19, The Queen’s Cartoonists, a New-York based band, play music from classic cartoons and project videos of the cartoons while they play. Set to start at 7:30 p.m., tickets for the April 19 show will cost between $30-40 for adults and $10 for children and students.
Five days later, the performance hall will host The Midtown Men on April 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Midtown Men are made up of former Broadway actors and sing show tunes. Tickets for the April 24 show will cost the same as The Queen’s Cartoonists’ show.
At Hendrix, on April 8, the campus will host notable author Mohsin Hamid, the writer of four novels, two of which were shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize. Hamid, a native of Pakistan who spent his childhood in Pakistan and the United States, is the college’s Murphy Visiting Writer. The event, free to the public and streamed live over the Hendrix-Murphy Events channel, will start at 7:30 p.m. Hamid will discuss his writing with viewers.
