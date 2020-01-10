A University of Central Arkansas student died from injuries she sustained after being struck by a vehicle in the east parking lot of the HPER Center on campus around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Rebekah Harpool was a sophomore in the UCA Schedler Honors College who was pursuing a degree in Special Education.
UCA President Houston Davis released a statement about Harpool’s death on Thursday.
“There are no words to convey the depth of pain that our UCA family feels over the loss of one of our students. Rebekah’s passing is incredibly sad and her UCA classmates, along with faculty and staff, are heartbroken at this news,” the statement reads in part. “We have seen over the past few hours how cherished that she is by the Harpool family and their close friends. We join them in mourning the loss of a very special young woman.”
Davis went on to advise “anyone who needs to talk to someone” visit the UCA Counseling Center, located inside the Student Health Services building.
“We recognize that the death of a student affects the entire campus community,” Davis said. “Please keep each other close and lean on one another for support in the coming days and weeks.”
The accident report was not available as of Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the crash is under investigation.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
