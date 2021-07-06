The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Honors College has selected 75 incoming first-year students as its newest class of Norbert O. Schedler Honors College Scholars and 30 incoming first-year students for its University Scholars Program, per a press release issued to the university’s website last week.
Chosen out of more than 450 applicants, all selected scholars average a high school GPA above 4.0 and an average ACT score of 30. Of the 105 scholars, 103 are in-state residents.
To be accepted, applicants had to go through a rigorous admissions process that factored in academic performance, writing ability and service and leadership potential, per the press release. Additionally, Schedler Honors College applicants had to go through a daylong orientation and interview.
In return for their acceptance, scholars receive access to supplemental scholarship finding and a living and learning community at UCA’s Jefferson W. Farris Honors Hall. Schedler Honors College students average 1,000 cumulative hours of community service annually.
“Students who are chosen for the [Schedler Honors College] are often distinguished by an unsaturated curiosity, a desire for exploration, a desire to give back to their community and exhibit broader curricular interests,” the press release read.
University Scholars Program students receive more specialized courses, as well as leadership training and undergraduate research support, per the press release.
For a full list of inductees into both programs, visit www.uca.edu/news/uca -announces-schedler-honors -scholars-and-university -scholars-for-fall-2021/.
