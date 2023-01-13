MLK breakfast

Pastor E. C. Maltbia speaks to a packed crowd at the annual University of Central Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast on Friday.

 Jeanette Stewart / Log Cabin Democrat

Pastor E. C. Maltbia stressed the importance of keeping alive the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as the featured speaker at the annual University of Central Arkansas MLK Prayer Breakfast on Friday.

UCA President Houston Davis said he thought the crowd of hundreds was the best attended UCA MLK Prayer Breakfast in his six-year tenure at the university. The room was packed with state and local leaders, students, UCA staff members and more.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

