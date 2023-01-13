Pastor E. C. Maltbia stressed the importance of keeping alive the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as the featured speaker at the annual University of Central Arkansas MLK Prayer Breakfast on Friday.
UCA President Houston Davis said he thought the crowd of hundreds was the best attended UCA MLK Prayer Breakfast in his six-year tenure at the university. The room was packed with state and local leaders, students, UCA staff members and more.
“We are here to celebrate and commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. King,” Maltbia said. “We are inspired by Dr. King’s words and more importantly, we are inspired by Dr. King’s actions. What can we do to keep the dream alive in 2023 and beyond?”
Maltbia focused on three ways he believes we can keep the dream alive.
First, he said, by being men and women of integrity and strong character.
“Strong character was important to Dr. King to keep the dream alive,” Maltbia said.
Next, learn to treat others the way we want to be treated, he said, reciting a quote from a speech Dr. King gave in 1964: “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
Finally, Maltbia said, we keep the dream alive by serving our community. He punctuated the point with a quote from Dr. King’s drum major speech in 1968: “Everybody can be great because anybody can serve.”
Maltbia said it’s important to be an agent of change.
“When you find a social issue that you are passionate about, roll up your sleeves and do all you can to make a positive difference. Don’t be just another complainer,” he said.
In closing, he reminded the audience of what Dr. King said in 1965 at a college commencement: “The time is always right to do what is right.”
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
