The University of Central Arkansas' annual Day of Giving is in its sixth year set for March 5.
The annual fundraising event encourages the university's alumni, parents, faculty and staff, students and others to make a donation in support.
In its six years, the day has brought in millions for students and the various programs.
During the 2019, 24-hour event, UCA set another fundraising record with a total of $757,939 during its fifth year — 1,386 donors gave to specific funds among the student, campus and community impact categories. In 2017, $41,504 was raised and $434,526 in 2018.
“Our record-breaking successes with Day of Giving reflect the engagement and dedication of our donors,” UCA President Houston Davis said in a news release. “They recognize the tremendous impact that our graduates and programs are having across the state and beyond.”
The annual Day of Giving allows donors to give to specific programs and other campus opportunities including:
• UCA's annual fund, which benefits all students.
• The purple circle athletic fund for student athletes.
• The alumni assistance fund to help former students make payments toward their student loans.
• The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre.
• The Bear Essentials Food Pantry, which provides confidential food assistance for UCA students and employees since 2014.
• The Conductor — drives economic empowerment in central Arkansas by giving entrepreneurs and start-ups access to mentors, capital and high-impact programming.
• The UCA College of Business, which provides scholarships, faculty and staff development and study-abroad funding.
• The UCA College of Education, which provides scholarships and resources to student teachers.
• The UCA College of Fine Arts and Communication, which provides students with scholarships, equipment updates and other opportunities to travel and witness arts around the country — school of communication, UCA Theatre Fund, Suffrage Centennial Fund, friends of art, the music department/friends of music and the Windgate Center Building Fund.
• The UCA College of Health and Behavioral Sciences, which provides technology, scholarships and promotes innovative teaching methods — Family and Consumer Sciences - Suellen Ward Scholarship Fund, physical therapy department, UCA College of Health and Behavioral Sciences Enhancement, communication sciences and disorders, exercise and sport science-Alexis Faupel Scholarship, friends of nursing, health sciences, the Integrated Health Sciences Building Fund, occupational therapy, psychology-Drs. Billy and Terry Smith Fellowship and the ROTC Fund.
• The UCA College of Liberal Arts — Educating for Diversity & Global Engagement (EDGE) Fund, English Enhancement Fund, History Enhancement Fund, Philosophy & Religion Enhancement Fund, Political Science Enhancement Fund and the UCA Sociology, Criminology & Anthropology Department.
• The UCA College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, which supports student research opportunities, scholarships and student travel — Advancement of Undergraduate Research in the Sciences (AURS), Chemistry - E.E. Codrey Scholarship Fund, College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics Enhancement Fund and the Geography Enhancement Fund.
• Greek Life — Sigma Phi Epsilon Housing Fund (OLD), Delta Zeta Housing Fund, Alpha Kappa Alpha Fund, Alpha Phi Alpha Housing Fund, Alpha Sigma Alpha Housing Fund, Alpha Sigma Tau Housing Fund, Delta Sigma Theta Fund, Kappa Alpha Psi Housing Fund, Omega Psi Phi Housing Fund, Phi Beta Sigma Housing Fund, Phi Sigma Kappa Operating Fund, Pi Kappa Alpha Housing Fund, Sigma Gamma Rho Fund, Sigma Kappa Housing Fund, Sigma Nu Housing Fund, Sigma Sigma Sigma Housing Fund, Sigma Tau Gamma Housing Fund and the Zeta Phi Beta Fund.
• International Engagement Fund and study abroad for scholarships and educational opportunities.
• The Norbert O. Schedler Honors College.
• The UCA Department of Outreach and Community Engagement, which connects UCA with the surrounding communities through educational courses, unique workshops and other events including CAYLI and the Family Parent Network.
• Reynolds Main Stage Endowment Fund, which helps children experience the arts.
• Student services including Bear Boots on the Ground, Diversity and Community Fund, emergency student scholarships, Student Emergency Grant Fund and the UCA Student Orientation Staff (SOS) Scholarship.
"We need all bears to give back," the event website reads. "Pick your funds, make a donation and make a big difference during UCA's sixth annual Day of Giving."
Donors can give online at uca.edu/dayofgiving or in person at Buffalo Alumni Hall on the UCA campus.
The UCA Student Government Association will host a Day of Giving party at the UCA Student Center, where they will collect donations and celebrate Day of Giving and the impact it has on fellow students.
The total amount raised will be announced during a celebration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 6 at UCA Student Center Courtyard and Amphitheater. Centennial Bank will provide food, and UCA Athletics will provide grilling services.
For more information, visit uca.edu/dayofgiving.
