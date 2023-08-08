The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will hold August commencement for graduate school students at 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, in Reynolds Performance Hall on the campus.
All ceremonies will be streamed online via UCA’s website.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 2:41 am
The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will hold August commencement for graduate school students at 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, in Reynolds Performance Hall on the campus.
All ceremonies will be streamed online via UCA’s website.
At 9 a.m., students in the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Business and College of Health and Behavioral Sciences will have their ceremony.
At noon, graduates in the College of Education, College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and more College of Health and Behavioral Sciences students will have their ceremony.
August commencement ceremonies are ticketed events not open to the general public. Graduates are given a specified number of tickets to share with friends and family. Entry will only be allowed with a ticket.
