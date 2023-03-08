The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will host author Matthew Salesses as artist-in-residence March 15-16, a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by the university on Monday read.

Salesses is the author of the national bestseller “Craft in the Real World”, an Esquire Best Book of 2021. Salesses will hold a public reading at 7:30 p.m. on March 15, in the College of Business auditorium. The reading will be followed by a question and answer session, as well as a book signing. This event is free and open to the public.

