The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will host author Matthew Salesses as artist-in-residence March 15-16, a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by the university on Monday read.
Salesses is the author of the national bestseller “Craft in the Real World”, an Esquire Best Book of 2021. Salesses will hold a public reading at 7:30 p.m. on March 15, in the College of Business auditorium. The reading will be followed by a question and answer session, as well as a book signing. This event is free and open to the public.
“Craft in the Real World” explores alternative models of craft and the writing workshop, especially for marginalized writers.
Additionally, Salesses will host a master class with graduate students from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 15, in Win Thompson Hall, room 331.
Salesses will also hold a craft talk with undergraduate students from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on March 16, in Win Thompson Hall, room 331.
In 2015, Buzzfeed named Salesses one of 32 essential Asian American writers. His essays can be found in Best American Essays 2020, NPR Code Switch and The New York Times Motherlode blog, “The Sense of Wonder.”
His latest novel, “Disappear Doppelganger Disappear,” is the PEN/Faulkner finalist and a Thrillist.com Best Book of 2020.
