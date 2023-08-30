The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will host New Orleans-based textile and beadwork artist Cherice Harrison-Nelson as an artist-in-residence Sept. 6-7, the university announced in a news release on Tuesday.
Harrison-Nelson will hold a public film screening of “Keeper of the Flame” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts Concert Hall. The screening will be followed by a question and answer session. This event is free and open to the public.
“Keeper of the Flame’’ explores the Black Indian tradition from a woman’s perspective and is directed by Brian Harrison-Nelson. The film received the Paul Robeson Award for an independent Black film in 2011.
Taking place shortly before the film screening, Harrison-Nelson will host a workshop titled “Storytelling through Shadow Box.” The workshop will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.
Harrison-Nelson creates performances that challenge the hierarchies of gender and class, the news release read. She serves as a leader in the African-American Carnival dress art tradition that uses narrative beadwork, dance, featherwork and chanting with percussive instrumentation.
“I am not masking when I debut my ceremonial attire on Carnival morning, I am revealing my authentic self, naked and rooted in the strength of my personal history,” Harrison-Nelson said, per the news release.
Additionally, Harrison-Nelson will host a public performance of “The Plague Doctor” on from 1:40-2:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Alumni Circle in front of Old Main on UCA’s campus. In the event of rain, the performance will be held in Ida Waldran Auditorium in Old Main.
A reception will take place for Harrison-Nelson from 5:30-7 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Hearne Fine Art Gallery, located at 1001 Wright Ave., in Little Rock.
As founder and director of the Guardians Institute, Harrison-Nelson has facilitated hundreds of panels, public installations and interactive workshops educating the community about the arts and culture of the Mardi Gras Indians.
