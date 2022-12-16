The Arkansas Coding Academy (ArCA) at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) held its annual Demo Day on Dec. 8, the university announced on Monday. 13 of the 15 graduates showcased websites they built during the six-month accelerated program.

“We teach everything from how to make a website look presentable on the front and run it from behind the scenes,” Director of ArCA Alison Wish said. “Their projects all include a ‘CRUD’ application, which means they will create a record, be able to read it, update and delete it.”

