UCA hosts filmmaker Todd Solondz

Award-winning filmmaker Todd Solondz will be an artist-in-residence at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the university announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin on Monday.
Presented by the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Solondz’s Nov. 8 event will include a film screening of “Welcome to Dollhouse,” a feature film he wrote, produced and directed in 1995, at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Performance Hall. After the screening, UCA Assistant Professors of Film Keith Corson and Emily Railsback will host a question-and-answer session with Solondz. This event is free and open to the public.
In 1996, “Welcome to the Dollhouse” won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival and many other awards.
“There is absolutely no denying that Solondz makes films with an urgent love for his characters, allowing them to be funny, absurd, offensive and tragic all in the same film. In other words, he seems to me to really love people,” UCA Film Lecturer Mark Thiedeman said.
For students, Solondz will hold a screenwriting workshop from 12:05 to 1:30 p.m. in Stanley Russ Hall, Room 216G. He will also present on writing and directing an independent feature film at 4:05 p.m. in Stanley Russ Hall, Room 103.
A New Jersey native, Solondz won the International Critics Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay in 1998 for “Happiness,” another film he wrote and directed. His other film, “Storytelling,” premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival and was named one of the ten best films of the year by the New York Times.
Solondz’s other films have also won awards. “Palindromes” premiered in competition at the 2004 Venice, Telluride, New York and Toronto film festivals. “Life During Wartime” won Best Screenplay at the 2009 Venice Film Festival and many other awards. “Dark Horse” premiered at the 2011 Venice Film Festival, and “Wiener Dog” premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.
Currently, Solondz teaches film writing and directing at the Tisch School of Art at New York University.
The Solondz event and other artist-in-residence programs at UCA are funded by the school’s arts fee. All events are located on the UCA campus and are free to UCA students and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Tickets are not required unless specified.
