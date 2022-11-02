UCA hosts filmmaker Todd Solondz

Todd Solondz will host a screening of one his films, "Welcome to Dollhouse" at Reynolds Performance Hall on Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

 Submitted photo

Award-winning filmmaker Todd Solondz will be an artist-in-residence at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the university announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin on Monday.

Presented by the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Solondz’s Nov. 8 event will include a film screening of “Welcome to Dollhouse,” a feature film he wrote, produced and directed in 1995, at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Performance Hall. After the screening, UCA Assistant Professors of Film Keith Corson and Emily Railsback will host a question-and-answer session with Solondz. This event is free and open to the public.

