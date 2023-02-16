UCA hosts new art exhibition

The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is currently hosting “Disorder: A Hard Pill to Swallow,” an art exhibition featuring the works of Anna Wagner from now until Wednesday, March 29, in the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts, a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by the university read. The exhibition will be on display Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A reception will be held Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4-7 p.m. The reception is open to the public, and refreshments will be served. Patrons may purchase art during the reception.
Wagner’s exhibition is the first art show on display at the new Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts, and she is the first alumna to be featured in the newly created alumni artist-in-residence program. The program is designed to bring degree-holding alumni back to the university each semester to engage in goal-driven, intensive, on-campus studio and research work in pursuit of specific artistic endeavors and professional aspirations. The residency offers an opportunity to grow as an artist and to make a body of work that strengthens portfolios to be used for graduate school, fellowships, exhibitions and job applications.
Bryan W. Massey Sr., chair of the UCA Department of Art and Design said, “This was the first alumni artist-in-residence, and Anna really knocked it out of the park. Her work ethic and professionalism really showed our current art and design students what a degree from UCA can do for them as they pursue their own degree in their emphasis area.”
“The purpose of my work is to promote a safe space for individuals to share their stories, experiences and offer support around the topics of ‘invisible’ mental illness,” Wagner said.
