UCA hosts new art exhibition

“Insomnia: What If?” One of the art pieces on display at “Disorder: A Hard Pill to Swallow.”

 Submitted photo

The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is currently hosting “Disorder: A Hard Pill to Swallow,” an art exhibition featuring the works of Anna Wagner from now until Wednesday, March 29, in the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts, a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by the university read. The exhibition will be on display Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A reception will be held Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4-7 p.m. The reception is open to the public, and refreshments will be served. Patrons may purchase art during the reception.

