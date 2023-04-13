The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will host opera singer Kristin Lewis as an artist-in-residence through April 22, the university announced in a news release on Tuesday.

Lewis is a lirico-spinto soprano and has performed in opera houses around the world after growing up in Little Rock and graduating from UCA. Lewis arrived at the campus on Wednesday and will host two master classes for students, one on Friday and one on April 19.

