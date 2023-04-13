The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will host opera singer Kristin Lewis as an artist-in-residence through April 22, the university announced in a news release on Tuesday.
Lewis is a lirico-spinto soprano and has performed in opera houses around the world after growing up in Little Rock and graduating from UCA. Lewis arrived at the campus on Wednesday and will host two master classes for students, one on Friday and one on April 19.
On the final evening of her residency, Lewis will feature alongside the Conway Symphony Orchestra in a performance at 7:30 p.m. April 22, at Reynolds Performance Hall.
“Lewis’ dedication to opera performance, her passion for humanitarian work and her commitment to providing resources for young and talented artists encapsulate her image as a global ambassador of the arts,” the news release read.
The university is getting set to host another artist-in-residence from April 18-20. Another news release issued by UCA on Tuesday announced photographer Tawny Chatmon will soon visit the university. As part of her visit, Chatmon will host an artist talk alongside Haitian visual artist Fabiola Jean-Louis at 7:30 p.m. on April 20, in the lecture hall of the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts.
Chatmon will also visit with students on April 18 for nearly three hours from 2:40-5:20 p.m. in the Cogdell-Penny Sculpture Studio.
“In 2010, after photographing her father’s battle with cancer, she changed from commercial photography to art photography as a way for her work to serve a higher vocation,” the news release read. “Chatmon takes a multi-layered approach to her process by overlapping her digital photographs with collage, 24-karat gold leaf and materials such as paper, semi-precious stones, glass and other mixed media.”
