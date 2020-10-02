The University of Central Arkansas will host a “teach-in” on U.S. presidential elections Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 1:40-3 p.m. via Zoom.
This faculty-led teach-in is a nonpartisan event designed to allow participants opportunities to discuss the presidential candidates’ positions and policies in a learned fashion. UCA’s Learning Communities and the Student Government Association are sponsoring the teach-in, which is open to students, faculty, staff and the general public.
The first teach-in was reportedly conducted at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor in 1965. Classes were canceled, and faculty members held special anti-war seminars for 12 hours. A similar teach-in was held at Columbia University, and other teach-ins followed.
At UCA, 10 professors will facilitate conversation across a range of topics from diversity and inclusion to public health. The session topics and facilitators are as follows:
“The Economy,” Jeremy Horpedahl, College of Business.
“Journalism/Media,” David Keith, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.
“Diversity & Inclusion,” Riva Brown, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.
“Healthcare/Public Health,” Chris Ryan, College of Health and Behavioral Sciences.
“Environmental Politics & Policy,” Clay Arnold, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.
“Faith, Sex & Gender,” Wendy Lucas and Julia Winden Fey, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.
“Public Lands/Resources,” Stephen O’Connell, College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
“U.S. Supreme Court,” Mark Elrod, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.
“Education,” Wendy Rickman, College of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.