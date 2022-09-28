Husband-and-wife team Michael “Nance Jordan” Wright and Caro Posse will be artists-in-residence on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA).

Wright and Posse will present a sneak preview of their new film “American Parent” at 7 p.m. in McCastlain Ballroom. Wright was the cinematographer for the movie, while Posse was the producer. Emily Railsback, assistant professor of film at UCA, directed the film.

