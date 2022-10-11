The University of Central Arkansas Division of Outreach and Community Engagement will host “Know Before You Go: Financial Pathways to College” from 6-7:15 p.m. Oct. 25.
This personal enrichment class is designed to help parents and prospective students learn the real costs of a college education. This class is offered via Zoom or in person at the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center at no cost. Participants should register at uca.edu/outreach /lifestyle-leisure-classes or by calling 501-450-3118 to attend via Zoom or in person. Refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.