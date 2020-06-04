University of Central Arkansas President Houston Davis released a statement on Tuesday about a video circulating that references George Floyd’s death and is reportedly connected to UCA.
In his statement, Davis said the video involved a hazing incident and racist language.
In the video, two young men are lying down with their hands behind their backs. The text in the video is in quotations and reads: “Let’s do some George Floyd sh-- to em.” The post also said, “Hazing at its finest.”
Davis said the video might have involved participants from several universities and a high school. He added the video was allegedly filmed in the Jonesboro area.
In UCA’s social media response to the video, it said: “This upsetting video does not reflect our core values and mission.”
“At UCA, we will NOT tolerate racism and racist acts such as this,” Davis said. “None of our campus community should ever feel unsafe, and I will continue to work hard to ensure everyone is seen, heard, respected, and safe.”
UCA Student Government Association Executive President Jamaal Lockings said: “If this student is from the University of Central Arkansas, we not only condemn their behavior, but we call on the [UCA] administration to take swift and meaningful action.”
UCA said the situation is still under investigation.
“If we determine a UCA student was involved, we will begin student conduct review and proceedings,” Davis said.
