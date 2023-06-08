The Center for First-generation Student Success has selected the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) alongside 76 other institutions to join the First Scholars Network for 2023-2024, a news release issued by UCA on Wednesday read.
The First Scholars Network is a four-phase approach that allows institutions of higher education to advance student success through establishing communities of practice, gaining knowledge of resources and establishing peer networks, the news release read. More than 350 higher education institutions in 49 states and Washington, D.C., have joined the network.
“We are extremely honored to be selected as a First Scholars Network Member by the Center for First-generation Student Success,” UCA Vice President for Student Affairs Robin Williamson said, per the news release. “UCA has had a long commitment to our first-generation students and this partnership will allow us to better serve them and their families as they pursue their academic goals. We are fully committed to the success of our students and access to the First Scholars Network resources will strengthen our current efforts as well as inspire and inform future initiatives.”
Vice President for the Center for First-generation Student Success Sarah Whitley said the center “is pleased to welcome” UCA to the network.
“Through the application process, it was evident that UCA is not only taking steps to serve first-generation students but is prepared to make a long-term commitment and employ strategies that foster an environment of success for this important population,” Whitley said.
(0) comments
