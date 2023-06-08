The Center for First-generation Student Success has selected the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) alongside 76 other institutions to join the First Scholars Network for 2023-2024, a news release issued by UCA on Wednesday read.

The First Scholars Network is a four-phase approach that allows institutions of higher education to advance student success through establishing communities of practice, gaining knowledge of resources and establishing peer networks, the news release read. More than 350 higher education institutions in 49 states and Washington, D.C., have joined the network.

