Arkansas Press Women (APW) has selected Mia Waddell, a senior at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), as the recipient of its 2023 scholarship, a news release issued by the communication association read.

Waddell will receive a $1,000 scholarship and a one-year membership to the professional communication organization during the Arkansas Press Women Awards Ceremony May 20 at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville.

