University of Central Arkansas (UCA) President Houston Davis announced the launch of the school’s largest capital campaign in the university’s history at a special event at the Harding Centennial Plaza and Fountain on Friday.
To a crowd of students, employees, donors and other dignitaries, Davis launched the public phase of “UCA Now,” a capital campaign the school has been in the quiet stage of developing the last four years.
“Because of our commitment to fundraising, stewardship and the university’s priorities, we have positioned ourselves well for a successful campaign,” Davis said.
“UCA Now” is no ordinary fundraising campaign, however. Set to end its eight-year run in June 2024, Davis and UCA hope the campus will have received $100 million in donations by the campaign’s end, a record financial campaign objective for the school.
“This goal is ambitious,” the webpage dedicated to “UCA Now” reads. “It’s bigger than our campus and the benefits we will all enjoy from its success.”
Funds raised through the new capital fundraising campaign will center on goals of success, wellness, excellence and culture, Davis said. The “success” goal will provide additional endowments for scholarships and faculty support, while the “excellence” goal will fund partnerships to allow UCA students to apply their education to the real world. The “wellness” and “culture” goals will fund the construction of two new buildings on campus, the Integrated Health Sciences Building and the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts.
Despite just now entering its public phase, “UCA Now” has already raised a significant amount of money towards its goal. At Friday’s event, Davis announced that “UCA Now” had already raised some $72 million since 2016. And perhaps most surprising, UCA still managed to raise over $15 million in the last year during the coronavirus pandemic, Davis said.
Davis also made another record-breaking announcement on Friday. Rush and Linda Harding, longtime donors of UCA and the namesakes of the plaza and fountain Friday’s event took place at, have gifted UCA $3 million to go towards the new capital campaign and have become the most generous donors the university has ever had, having contributed over $7 million total, Davis said.
“In appreciation of Rush and Linda’s gift to UCA, we’re naming the photography center at the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts the ‘Linda Harding Photography Studio,’” Davis said.
For more information on “UCA Now,” visit www.uca.edu.
