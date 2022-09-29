UCA library

Daniel Klotz sorts through photo archives in Torreyson library.

 Submitted photo

The University of Central Arkansas Archives has recently digitized more than 1,000 historical photographs. The collection includes buildings, social activities and student life dating back to the school’s beginning in 1907 and can be accessed at https://cdm16401.contentdm.oclc.org/digital.

The Archives has been collecting images since 1986 and is constantly acquiring more photos to digitize. The process has taken several months and interim archivist Daniel Klotz says this is just a start.

