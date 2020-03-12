Many across the state made decisions Thursday to limit face-to-face exposure in light of COVID-19.
During a news conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas now has six presumptive cases of the coronavirus; the positive tests were reported in Saline, Jefferson, Grant and Pulaski counties and, as a result, state officials have advised all school districts within, to temporarily close.
It was announced Wednesday that Arkansas’ first patient – confirmed by the department of health to have contracted the virus in New Orleans during Mardi Gras – was located in Pine Bluff and had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Four of the individuals announced Thursday had contact with this person and the other was a UAMS Medical Center employee working at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
Several universities also made the call to go online, including the University of Central Arkansas, which put out the following revised instructional schedule:
All classes canceled from March 13 – March 16.
All classes held online from March 17 – March 20.
Spring Break from March 21 – March 29.
All classes held online from March 30 until the end of the spring 2020 semester.
“During this time, the university will remain open, university housing and food service will continue to serve students, and day-to-day business operations will proceed as normal,” President Houston Davis said. “University employees are expected to report to work, unless they are sick or exhibiting flu-like symptoms. Telecommuting opportunities may be approved on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the division supervisor.
“Much thoughtful consideration and preparation have gone into the decision to shift our in-person classes fully online. We acknowledge that this can be a big adjustment for many instructors and students. The UCA Center for Teaching Excellence has worked diligently to develop training and resources to help faculty move in-person classes fully online. We appreciate their excellent work on this initiative.”
In addition, the university canceled the 2020 UCA Big Event on March 14.
Arkansas Tech University made the decision to temporarily cease in-person instruction as of 5 p.m. March 13, moving toward virtual instruction. There will be no classes March 16-17 and virtual instruction will begin March 18-March 20. After spring break, March 23-27, virtual-only instruction will continue from March 30-April 10, at least.
Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals also made an announcement Thursday regarding COVID-19 and plans to restrict those entering the detention centers.
“The difficult but necessary decision,” the news release states, was made in the interest of public safety, the safety of our employees and detainees, and to reduce the risk of the introduction and spread of the virus.
Limitations included:
All essential requests – example: repairmen – to enter must be approved and all will be required to answer a questionnaire and have their temperature scanned.
All in-person visitation will be suspended.
Bond agents not allowed in secure area to speak with detainees; they have to obtain info by phone online.
“As this situation evolves, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office administration will make adjustments to protocols – always keeping in mind public safety and the health and well-being of our staff and detainees,” the release states.
The Arkansas State Capitol announced its closure on Thursday, as well. Only authorized personnel will be allowed to enter for work and the secretary of state’s office will not be accepting walk-ins to the business and commercial services offices in Little Rock and Fayetteville.
Area hospitals and medical centers are doing what can be done to limit exposure.
Conway Regional Health System has limited the number of entrances to its facility. Starting March 13, all visitors and patients must enter through the east lobby, the emergency department or the ambulatory surgery department.
“Upon entry, all visitors and patients will be screened for temperature, symptoms, and recent travel,” officials said. “We are committed to protecting the health of our community and we appreciate your cooperation during this time.”
Baptist Health Medical Center is encouraging residents to be proactive and help take protect themselves and others against the coronavirus by taking action.
“Our health care organization is equipped to address COVID-19 and remains committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of those we serve,” Troy Wells, president and CEO of Baptist Health said. “Baptist Health is working with the Arkansas Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) so that we are prepared to care for any patients with the disease.”
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is also reminding Arkansans about the UAMS HealthNow, 24-hour, digital connection – uamshealth.com/healthnow/ – to health care professionals, offering free screenings for all with questions about COVID-19.
“People who have symptoms and who have been exposed to COVID-19 are urged not to visit a physician office, urgent care clinic, emergency room or hospital without first talking to the facility and getting instructions on how to prevent spreading the virus to healthcare providers and other patients,” UAMS officials said.
As of right now, Faulkner County school districts have made decisions to stay open but have limited student trips outside of campus – both Simon and Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School’s seventh-grade trip help with the Tacos 4 Life Mobile Pack on Friday at the Conway Expo Center have been canceled.
“Conway Public Schools will be having school tomorrow,” officials posted to Facebook. “Decisions about school closures related to COVID-19 are being made solely by the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Education and not by the district. This situation is ongoing and we will communicate with you as conditions change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.