The University of Central Arkansas’ (UCA) Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in creative writing has been recognized as one of the most affordable creative writing degrees in the U.S., the university announced in a news release on Wednesday.

The recognition, granted by www.creativewriting edu.org, a resource dedicated to helping writing students at every level find programs that offer exceptional value, ranked the program as the most affordable MFA offered at a public institution in Arkansas.

