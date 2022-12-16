The University of Central Arkansas’ (UCA) Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in creative writing has been recognized as one of the most affordable creative writing degrees in the U.S., the university announced in a news release on Wednesday.
The recognition, granted by www.creativewriting edu.org, a resource dedicated to helping writing students at every level find programs that offer exceptional value, ranked the program as the most affordable MFA offered at a public institution in Arkansas.
Per the news release, UCA’s MFA in creative writing offers additional benefits including publishing assistantships, a scholarship, internships and graduate assistantships. The resource that recognized UCA determined whether to recognize it by comparing its estimated cost against other similar programs at other schools in Arkansas. UCA made the list because it came in below the state average for program cost.
“The MFA at UCA maintains a high level of rigor and quality,” the news release read. “A total student cohort under 25 ensures personal attention and a comprehensive curriculum that offers broad exposure to different genres and styles.”
The MFA in creative writing at UCA is one of only two residential programs on the discipline in the state. UCA also offers the largest number of creative writing courses in Arkansas.
