The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) entered the 2022-23 academic year with more than 1,800 new freshmen students, the second-largest incoming freshmen class among four-year institutions in the state, UCA announced in a news release.
An incoming freshmen class of more than 1,800 is no new feat for the university, however. In the past six years, UCA’s incoming freshmen class has exceeded 1,800 five times, and while total student enrollment is down about two percent campus-wide, retention rates for first-year students at UCA went up by 3.4 percent from 2021 to 2022.
“We are excited about this new class of 2026 and know that they will do great work and build upon our traditions of excellence,” UCA President Houston Davis said, per the news release. “Academically, their average high school GPA of 3.63 is second historically only to last year’s incoming class by just one-hundredth of a GPA point. They are poised to excel inside and outside of the classroom.”
Retention is a key for UCA’s strategy to keep enrollment trends positive, the university’s Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management Kevin Thomas told the Log Cabin.
“As there are less high school graduates to recruit, the importance of the relationships and connections we form with our UCA students is paramount to having students successfully retain at UCA and ultimately earn their degree,” Thomas said.
Another focus for keeping enrollment trends positive is a move towards test-optional admission and creating more scholarships for incoming students, Thomas said.
“We continue to focus on bringing in a talented and driven group of first-year students from high school and continue to partner with community colleges throughout the state to ensure their path to UCA is seamless,” Thomas said.
Outside of a focus on first-year students and retention, Thomas added that UCA has made a concerted effort to recruit more online students and bring back students who might’ve left UCA before finishing their degree.
“We are also working hard to enroll more UCA Online students and welcome back to our campus students who may have started at UCA but were not quite able to finish,” Thomas said. “The work of our entire Enrollment Management team is focused on meeting students where they are and building that plan to earn their degree with the best flexibility we are able to provide.”
Trends at UCA’s graduate school are also positive. Enrollment for the graduate school is at 1,919, the highest to date, Graduate School Dean Angela Barlow told the Log Cabin Democrat.
“The increased number of graduate students is a result of the university’s investment in marketing and recruitment of graduate students; faculty members’ efforts to secure external funding in support of graduate students; and our graduate faculty’s commitment to offering relevant, flexible graduate programs,” Barlow said, adding that the graduate school will also focus on retention in the years ahead.
Davis said that UCA’s positive enrollment trends are a positive sign in a time of difficulty for many higher education institutions around the U.S.
“During challenging times for universities and colleges around the country, UCA is appreciative that students and their families know that they can turn to us as a choice university and find opportunities to shine and make their mark on the world,” Davis said. “Whether new to UCA or returning to our campus, we are proud to have all of them in Bear Country.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
