The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) entered the 2022-23 academic year with more than 1,800 new freshmen students, the second-largest incoming freshmen class among four-year institutions in the state, UCA announced in a news release.

An incoming freshmen class of more than 1,800 is no new feat for the university, however. In the past six years, UCA’s incoming freshmen class has exceeded 1,800 five times, and while total student enrollment is down about two percent campus-wide, retention rates for first-year students at UCA went up by 3.4 percent from 2021 to 2022.

