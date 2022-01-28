The University of Central Arkansas has named Gregory “Greg” Pelts as the new director of the Veterans Resource Center. He began Jan. 4.
The Veterans Resource Center assists UCA veterans and military-connected students with benefits access and utilization. The center also conducts outreach to assist in the successful transition from military service to campus and civilian life.
In this role, Pelts will lead a team of seven individuals who provide assistance to all military-connected students.
Pelts recently retired from the U.S. Army, having served more than 32 years in active duty in the Army, the U.S. Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve in enlisted and commissioned officer status. Pelts retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel.
He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas. Upon retirement from the Army in 2018, he began working on a Bachelor of Arts in history at UCA, and during this time, he became familiar with the UCA Veterans Resource Center.
“I believe a career in the military is a higher calling in life. After a career as rewarding as the Army, not just any job after retirement would suffice. In my mind, my second career had to be just as fulfilling,” Pelts said. “Assisting veterans to gain a stronger foothold in life by achieving a college education is a noble and rewarding effort that can provide me with that fulfillment.”
During Pelts’ military career, he served as an Army Infantry Officer, in various positions of increased responsibility. He has commanded at the company and battalion levels and has been responsible for over 800 personnel. His numerous awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge.
