The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) has named Amanda Horton as executive director of Public Appearances, overseeing the soon-to-open Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts, as well as the Reynolds Performance Hall.

“It’s been an honor to serve the UCA campus and central Arkansas community by presenting world-renowned performing arts events at Reynolds Performance Hall,” Horton said. “I’m thrilled with the opportunity to build upon this work with the addition of the Windgate Fine and Performing Arts Center that will showcase a variety of arts disciplines with its multiple event spaces.”

