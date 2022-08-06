The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) has named Amanda Horton as executive director of Public Appearances, overseeing the soon-to-open Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts, as well as the Reynolds Performance Hall.
“It’s been an honor to serve the UCA campus and central Arkansas community by presenting world-renowned performing arts events at Reynolds Performance Hall,” Horton said. “I’m thrilled with the opportunity to build upon this work with the addition of the Windgate Fine and Performing Arts Center that will showcase a variety of arts disciplines with its multiple event spaces.”
The new 114,000-square-foot Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts will merge art, music and theater in one place and build upon the two-decade success of Reynolds Performance Hall. Windgate’s new performance spaces will open more dates for Broadway tours and cultural performances in Reynolds’ subscription series and present emerging and niche market artists.
“UCA has repeatedly shown its dedication to arts education and integration with its educational degree programs, Reynolds Performing Arts Season, Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre Festival and more,” Horton said. “This new center emphasizes this commitment to our students and community by offering unique cultural opportunities in an extraordinary setting.”
The Windgate Center will open for public performances in 2023, with its opening night performance scheduled to be announce in January 2023.
